The start of regular electricity production at Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear power reactor has been postponed to March 29 from March 24, operator TVO said.

TVO had originally planned to return to test production after maintenance and repairs on Feb. 20 but now sees the plant going on grid on Feb. 25, it added. (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)