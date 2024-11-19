Rendering central banks independent from political power has been a big step forward in modern history which has helped economies and societies, European Central Bank policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Tuesday.

Answering a question from a student at Bocconi University, on whether the Federal Reserve's autonomy could be at risk under the new U.S. administration or more generally, Panetta said he did not know what would happen in the United States.

However, he said full independence of central banks was necessary for a sound monetary policy and the successful fight against inflation in the past two years was testament to the importance of this.

"We take it for granted, but it's been a big step forward," Panetta said. "Central banking independence is very important, not for central banks but for societies, and economies."

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)