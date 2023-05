Denmark's government on Tuesday proposed investing 143 billion Danish crowns ($21.14 billion) in its defence over the next 10 years, in line with its pledge to spend 2% of its GDP on defence and security by 2030, acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. ($1 = 6.7638 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

