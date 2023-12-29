Cuba and Russia witnessed a significant surge in bilateral trade in 2023, fueled by a concerted effort to boost business investment and explore new areas of cooperation. This strategic partnership holds immense potential for both nations, and the recent developments solidify their longstanding alliance.

Trade Flourishes under Mutual Interest:

Russian exports to Cuba saw a remarkable 7.9-fold increase in the first eight months of 2023, compared to the same period last year. Cuba, in turn, more than tripled its exports to Russia, highlighting a blossoming exchange of goods and services.

Sergey Baldin, the Russian trade representative, attributes this boom to the shared interest in deepening industrial, trade, economic, and investment ties. He emphasizes the commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and long-term alliance through mutually beneficial cooperation.

Concrete Steps for Future Growth:

The 20th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, held in Havana last May, proved instrumental in charting the course for future collaboration. Over 10 agreements and treaties were signed, outlining new avenues for cooperation in various sectors.

Baldin underscores the effectiveness of the 16 industry working groups operating within the Commission, facilitating focused collaboration and driving progress. Additionally, the November 2023 trade and economic cooperation plan for 2030 serves as a roadmap for boosting bilateral trade and investment in the coming years.

Prioritizing Key Sectors for Joint Ventures:

Russian companies have expressed keen interest in partnering with their Cuban counterparts in critical areas like energy, heavy industry, agriculture, construction, mining, light industry, transportation, tourism, and wholesale and retail trade.

Baldin emphasizes the importance of establishing long-term, mutually beneficial ties in trade, economics, industry, finance, investment, technology, customs, and inter-regional cooperation. This comprehensive approach lays the foundation for a sustainable and multifaceted partnership.

Looking Ahead:

The burgeoning trade relationship between Cuba and Russia holds immense promise for both nations. By leveraging their complementary strengths and prioritizing key sectors for collaboration, they can unlock new opportunities for economic growth and development. The commitment to long-term planning and joint initiatives suggests a bright future for this strategic alliance.

Prensa Latina, a partner of TV BRICS, reported on this positive development, highlighting the potential for continued economic prosperity for both Cuba and Russia.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

