Britain will send hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km to Ukraine, the government said on Monday after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the country for talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Today the Prime Minister will confirm the further UK provision of hundreds of air defence missiles and further unmanned aerial systems including hundreds of new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km," the government said in a statement.

"These will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Kate Holton)



