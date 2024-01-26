Apple faces strong action if changes to its App Store do not meet incoming European Union regulations, the bloc's industry chief said on Friday.

In a move designed to comply with the EU's incoming Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple will soon allow software developers to distribute their apps to Apple devices via alternative stores.

From early March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of using Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30%.

However, developers will still have to submit apps to Apple for review for cybersecurity risks and obvious fraud.

(Reporting by Martin Coulter, Foo Yun Chee, and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Jason Neely)