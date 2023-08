The British arm of German discount supermarket Aldi has reduced the price of over 30 household grocery staples, it said on Thursday, adding to a body of evidence that a surge in UK food inflation is on the wane.

Aldi UK said fresh produce including apples, oranges and peaches as well as butter, personal hygiene products and pet treats were included in the latest round of reductions, which has seen items fall by an average of about 7%. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)