Turkey's energy minister announced Wednesday a 10-year deal to receive liquefied natural gas from French firm TotalEnergies as the country, heavily dependent on Russia, seeks to diversify its source of supplies.

The minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, said the deal between Turkish state oil and gas company BOTAS and TotalEnergies was signed at Gastech, an industry conference in Houston, Texas.

"The 10-year-deal will start in 2027, and will deliver 16 LNG cargoes of up to 1.6 billion cubic meters per year," he wrote on social media platform X.

The country imports natural gas through pipelines from Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia.

Turkey, which receives almost half of its gas from Russia, also buys LNG from suppliers including Qatar, Nigeria, Algeria and the United States.

Bayraktar said Turkey's long-term LNG agreements were "of great importance in ensuring the energy supply security of both our country and our region, increasing our resource diversity and providing flexibility to our energy supply".