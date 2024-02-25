Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov visited command posts near the front line to analyse the battlefield and boost defences, the top general said on Sunday.

Kyiv's military is struggling to stave off Russian forces along the sprawling front line as Moscow's full-scale invasion passes its two-year mark.

"We analyzed the current situation in detail and discussed the necessary further steps, primarily the protection of troops from drones and strikes by aerial bombs as well as the strengthening of certain areas of the front," Syrskyi posted on Telegram along with images of himself and Umerov meeting commanders.

Syrskyi, who did not say when the visit took place, added that "the situation is complex and requires constant monitoring".

Russian forces last week captured the strategic eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka after a months-long assault and are pressing on several other areas along the front line, Ukrainian authorities say.

