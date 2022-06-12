KYIV - Ukraine remains in control of the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, the region's governor said on Sunday.

"Azot is not blocked, fighting is going on in the streets next to the plant," Serhiy Gaidai said on Ukraine's television.

He added that he expects Russian forces to use all their efforts to try to capture the city either on Sunday or on Monday.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)