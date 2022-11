The Russian banking sector has no liquidity issues as of now, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told lawmakers on Tuesday, adding that the bank would gradually lift concessions provided after the first hit of western sanctions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nabiullina said that there were no weak banks left on the market and that the financial system had enough capital to ensure strong lending. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Jon Boyle)