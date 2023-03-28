PHOTO
Moscow to host Syria, Turkey, Iran, Russia meeting
Encouraged by President Bashar al-Assad's ally Russia, Syrian and Turkish officials held meetings last year, in a move towards normalising ties between states on opposing sides of Syria's 12-year-long conflict
