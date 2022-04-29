Muscat - The Sultanate of Oman has signed a visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports between it and the Republic of Vietnam.

The Ministry of Foreign said in a statement: "The signing of the agreement on mutual exemption of visa for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports between the government of the Sultanate of Oman and the government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam."

The ministry added: "It was signed on the Omani side by His Excellency Ambassador Saleh bin Mohammad Al-Saqri, the Sultanate of Oman's Ambassador to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam."

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).