DUBAI - Dubai is preparing to host the 2024 World Governments Summit (WGS), a prominent international platform for envisioning the development of tools and policies that will shape the governments of the future.

This year’s summit will witness the wide participation of Asian countries, which are vital to the international discussions to create a better future for humanity.

The summit will host high-level delegations from Asian governments and witness the attendance of leaders and heads of Asian organisations and institutions.

Previous editions of the WGS have had a significant Asian presence. Japan was chosen as the guest of honour in 2017 due to its significant experiences in social development and state building.

In 2019, Wang Zhigang, the Special Envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Minister of Science and Technology representing the Chinese Government, participated in the summit.

The summit’s previous editions also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UAE and South Korea, which aimed to support their efforts to accelerate governmental digital transformation projects.

Several heads of state and governments have participated in previous editions of the summit, presenting their continents’ visions for the future.

These high-level participations underscore the commitment of Asian countries to promoting cooperation and expanding their bilateral relations, helping achieve international stability and development, and addressing current challenges through practical and innovative solutions.

Asian countries are expected to contribute to discussions covering vital topics, such as international trade, infrastructure development, and innovations in the government sector.

The WGS 2024 edition will feature six main themes and 15 forums. It will host over 23 ministerial meetings and roundtables, 85 international, regional and intergovernmental organisations, and more than 120 interactive sessions and workshops. Moreover, 200 prominent figures, including heads of state, ministers, experts, thinkers, and decision-makers, will take part in the event.