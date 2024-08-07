Wood, a leading consulting and engineering group operating across energy and materials markets, said it has secured a major contract from global energy major Shell to deliver pre-FEED services for Oman’s innovative ‘Blue Horizons’ project.

As per the deal, Wood will use its specialist CO2 and blue hydrogen expertise to design the integrated blue hydrogen and ammonia production facility, marine facilities including ammonia storage, 200 kilometre pipeline and CO2 injection facility.

The project will help produce low carbon blue hydrogen and ammonia for local and international markets and will capture and store CO2 from production, said the company in a statement.

The pioneering development is expected to be the first large-scale project of its kind in Oman, it added.

On the contract win, Giuseppe Zuccaro, President of Process & Chemicals at Wood, said: "The innovative Blue Horizons project will serve as a catalyst to Oman’s adoption of zero-carbon fuels."

"We are delighted to work with Shell to deliver this pre-FEED package, combining our in-country capability and global subject matter expertise to drive progress on this exciting initiative," he stated.

Wood will leverage global teams across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, India and Oman to deliver this contract, which is expected to be completed in 2025, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).