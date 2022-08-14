The 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) from September 28 and 29 in Dubai aims to change climate work into opportunities for development and economic diversity.

WGES is especially important as the UAE is preparing to host COP28 next year at Expo City Dubai. WGES supports the efforts of the UAE as well as global efforts to adopt innovative green solutions, promote innovation for sustainable development, and achieve a balance between economic growth and sustainability of natural and environmental resources.

“WGES also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 for Dubai to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of Dewa and Chairman of the WGES.

Green economy

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), will organise WGES, in conjunction with the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS).

Besides its leading role in promoting a green economy, WGES plays a key role in supporting the UAE’s outstanding efforts in climate action and its firm commitment to sustainability. It also reflects the UAE’s unlimited support for energy and climate change issues and developing sustainable solutions to environmental challenges.

Since its launch in 2014, WGES has succeeded in galvanising global efforts to promote the shift towards a green economy and has provided a strategic platform to support international cooperation to face global challenges, promote sustainable development and investments in the green economy, encourage adoption of effective policies, plans, and initiatives in this area, and discuss pressing issues including climate change and global warming.

Aligning policies with SDGs

WGES helps align energy policies with the Sustainable Development Goals, exchanging views on successful sustainability strategies, systems and policies, and using available opportunities to support the transition to a green economy. WGES brings together a large number of leaders, experts and specialists in various areas related to a green economy and sustainable development.

“The momentum observed worldwide in recent years to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, adopted during the Conference of the Parties (COP 21), reflects the importance of establishing policies and mechanisms that guarantee sustainable development and the transition to a green economy. In line with the UAE’s plan for green development, Dubai developed the country’s vision by implementing vital projects that support renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation.

“It ensured the engagement of the private sector as an essential part of implementation and financing. The role of the private sector in implementing renewable energy projects has been one of the most important ingredients for success, which reflects the reputation and position of the UAE globally in attracting the largest companies and using the latest technologies. WGES provides the ideal and unique platform for exchanging experiences and aligning efforts that support the regional and global agenda for sustainable development,” added Al Tayer.

Net Zero

“The UAE is one of the leading countries in the world supporting the green economy and international efforts in the field of clean energy. It has set its long-term goals in the field of energy, and has launched the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative is a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," said Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

"During a record period, the UAE has expanded in the field of clean energy, thanks to the legislation and laws that have kept pace with the current developments and future challenges, and set ambitious goals for the future, which in turn has strengthened the investment system in this vital sector, that is the centrepiece of the national economy.

“The World Green Economy Summit is a major supporter of the UAE's efforts and endeavours to achieve a balance between energy and the environment, and to map out the features of a sustainable future capable of transforming challenges into opportunities, in line with the provisions of the Paris Agreement on climate change,” added Al Mazrouei.

Balanced approach

“In line with the vision of the wise leadership to adopt a comprehensive and balanced approach to climate action through a well-thought-out transformation in the energy sector, the World Green Economy Summit supports the national efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. This is particularly important as the UAE is getting ready to host COP 28 at Expo City Dubai next year. The World Green Economy Summit is an important platform that supports the UAE’s direction and global efforts to adopt innovative green solutions that contribute to achieving a balance between economic and social growth and the sustainability of natural resources, as well as focus on renewable and clean energy solutions,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Climate Change Special Envoy.

“For three decades, the UAE has presented a pioneering model of climate and environmental action to the world. Last October marked the landmark announcement of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative that takes a holistic cross-sectoral collaborative approach to decarbonisation. As we gear up to host COP28 in 2023, we are keen to take meaningful steps in our climate action – most importantly, advancing the shift to a green economy. WGES is a leading global platform that drives climate and environmental action through convening decision-makers and experts to assess the progress made thus far in the transition to a green economy, explore the next steps, and expedite collective endeavours,” said Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Global leadership

Almheiri thanked WGEO and Dewa for the impeccable organisation of the past editions of the Summit. She added that the event aligns with the UAE’s directives as well as global priorities and contributes to boosting the country’s competitiveness and reaffirming its global leadership in building a green economy.

World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO)

HH Sheikh Mohammed launched the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) in collaboration with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) during the WGES 2016.

WGEO contributes to enhancing the transition to a green economy and disseminating green economy projects at a global level, as well as supporting countries and organisations seeking to achieve their strategies and green plans. WGEO and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) hosted the ‘Mena Climate Week 2022’, in collaboration with the UNDP, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), UN Climate Change, the UNFCCC, and the World Bank Group from March 28 to 31, 2022, coinciding with the conclusion of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mena Climate Week 2022, the first of its kind in the region, brought together leaders, experts and specialists from the government and private sectors, and civil society to discuss the effects of climate change, and collaborate on swift, bold actions to address this challenge.

