ABU DHABI - Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative to the UN welcomed the appointment of Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands as Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, pursuant to Security Council Resolution 2720 which the UAE drafted and submitted for successful adoption to the UN Security Council on December 22nd in response to the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza and warnings of impending famine by UN officials. In a statement Ambassador Nusseibeh said:

“We are confident that Ms. Kaag’s knowledge and experience will help ensure the swift and full implementation of the resolution, including through the monitoring and verification of humanitarian deliveries and the creation of a UN mechanism to accelerate aid into Gaza.

The UAE thanks the Secretary-General for his prompt response to resolution 2720. Given the scale of this crisis, it is critical that all parties to the conflict cooperate with the Coordinator, as well as the UN mechanism, in order to address the dire situation of the Palestinian people. The UAE looks forward to the initial report of the work of the Coordinator and the mechanism by 23 January 2024, 20 days after the adoption of the resolution.

While the UAE remains resolute in its call for a ceasefire as necessary to bring an end to the suffering in Gaza, as well as allow for humanitarian aid to enter, resolution 2720 provides concrete measures to get vital aid in to those who need it most. The UAE stresses that it is the shared responsibility of the international community, including the UN Security Council and all parties who have obligations, to support the implementation of the resolution, and to ensure the success of Ms. Kaag in her role as Coordinator and the UN mechanism as a whole.”