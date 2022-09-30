The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 471 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 362 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,426.

The new cases were detected through 218,731 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 30 are 1,027,502, while total recoveries stand at 1,006,731. The death toll now stands at 2,345.

With the UAE relaxing its Covid safety rules, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi has updated precautionary measures at hotel and tourism establishments, events, and cultural and leisure venues.

The new measures are effective immediately, the authority said in a circular sent to owners and managers of such venues.

Meanwhile, UAE-based airlines have confirmed that masks are not mandatory for passengers on board.

Now, a Dubai Airports spokesperson has said that mask-wearing is optional for passengers at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) effective today, Wednesday, September 28.

"Based on their specific requirements or the rules applicable at intermediate or final destinations, airlines can, however, request passengers to wear the face mask on board if deemed necessary," the spokesperson said.

"The well-being of all our customers and staff is our topmost priority and Dubai Airports works closely with regulatory authorities, airlines and service partners to ensure a safe and healthy airport environment."

Emirates and flydubai had earlier clarified that for passengers travelling from or transiting through the Dubai airports, the Covid safety rules of their destination would apply throughout their journey. This means that if the final destination requires masks to be worn, the airline will ask passengers to wear the face covering.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).