UAE - Landmarks across the UAE have lit up in the colours of the Moroccan flag on Sunday night after the strongest-ever earthquake hit the North African country, killing more than 2,100 people.

The UAE stands in solidarity with Morocco and the families of the victims of the quake. The Adnoc building in Abu Dhabi and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up in the colours of the Morocco flag in support of earthquake victims.

UAE Media Office shared the video of the iconic buildings on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "From the Emirates...our hearts are with Morocco and its people."

When the magnitude 6.8 quake rocked Morocco's mountain villages on Friday night, UAE leadership sprung into action. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directed the establishment of an air bridge to deliver critical relief supplies and other forms of support to those affected.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed Dubai Police to provide assistance in the nation. Sheikh Mohammed asked the rescue and ambulance teams to quickly provide assistance to the teams in Morocco to help rescue survivors.

To facilitate thousands of Moroccan expats living in the UAE to connect with their families, telecom companies Etisalat and du announced free unlimited calling from the UAE to Morocco on Saturday.

The Emirates Red Crescent began implementing a relief programme by providing sizeable quantities of essential supplies, including tents, blankets, food, medical stuff and hygiene kits. The ERC's Emergency Room is working to assess the humanitarian conditions in the affected areas, considering the urgent needs of the people, affected by the disaster.

