The Consulate General of India, Dubai, will organise a walk-in Passport Seva Camp on Sunday, May 29 at six BLS International Service Ltd centres located in Dubai & Northern Emirates.

The Passport Seva Camp is being organised to cater to the demand for passports and related services from the Indian diaspora.

Applicants, who would want to avail this service can submit their online form at the below mentioned BLS centres with required supporting documents.

There will be no appointment and officials will serve expats on first-come-first-serve basis.

— Al Khaleej Centre, Unit no 118 -119, Mezzanine floor, Opposite Al Ain Center, Mankhool Road, Bur Dubai (Passport and Visa Section)

— Deira City Centre, Shop #13, ground floor, Zeenah Building, opposite to Deira City Center Parking 3, Deira, Dubai

— Premium Lounge Centre, 507, Habib Bank AG Zurich Al Jawarah Building, Bank Street, next to ADCB Bank, Bur Dubai

— Sharjah HSBC centre, office No.11, mezzanine floor, Abdul Aziz Majid building, King Faisal Street, same building of HSBC bank, Sharjah

— Indian Association Sharjah, near mega mall roundabout, Al Manakh

— Shop #14, Al Abdul Latif Al Zarooni Building (same building of DIB Bank), King Faizal Road, Umm Al Quwain

CGI has also urged residents availing service to note that the last token to submit the application will be issued at 2pm.

For any queries contact: Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) at the Toll-free number: 80046342 or write to passport.dubai@mea.gov.in; vcppt.dubai@mea.gov.in

