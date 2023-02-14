UAE - Many students in the UAE are enjoying their midterm break, which began on Monday, while others are looking forward to their half-term break starting from Thursday. Some schools are closed from February 13 to 17, while others are closed only on February 13 and 14. A few schools will begin their midterm break on Thursday, February 16.

The holidays will span over a period of nine days and four days, respectively, as the weekend falls on February 11 and 12, as well as February 18 and 19. Classes for the majority of schools will resume on Monday, February 20.

While most British and IB curriculum schools have a mid-term break, most American curriculum schools will not have a half-term break.

Indian curriculum schools also do not break for holidays at this time of the year, as they will be off for a fortnight in March.

Other school holidays in this academic year

Public school pupils in the UAE will have three holidays during the second and third terms of the current academic year.

The spring break will last for two weeks. For International curriculum schools, the spring break will start from March 27 to April 7 2023.

School days in the year must be at least 182 teaching days.

In private schools that apply foreign curricula, the holiday for the remaining months of the current academic year will be either three consecutive weeks, according to each emirate and the specific dates, or two consecutive weeks and a third week. It is distributed throughout the academic year.

According to the official holiday calendar, which the UAE Cabinet approved, Eid Al Fitr dates are from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. According to astronomical calculations, this would be from Thursday, April 20, till Sunday, April 23. Actual dates are subject to moonsighting.

The Eid Al Adha holiday (Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha) will be from Tuesday, June 27, to Friday, June 30.

Summer break must not be more than 8.2 weeks for all schools in the UAE, irrespective of the curriculum they teach.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).