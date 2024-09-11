Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the operation and development of civil nuclear energy programmes.

The MoU establishes a framework for potential cooperation in various areas, including the supply chain development, sharing of operational expertise, human resource development, the provision of nuclear consulting services, future investment opportunities and research and development.

This agreement is the first MoU between the UAE and India in the nuclear sector and marks an important step in strengthening the strategic partnership between both nations in accelerating the decarbonisation of the energy sector.

The MoU was signed by Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, Chairman & Managing Director of NPCIL, and Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, ENEC, in New Delhi.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said: "This MoU is a major step forward in our goal to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050, while drawing on the valuable expertise of our partners in India. By leveraging NPCIL's capabilities and the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and India, we are reinforcing our commitment to advancing the development of reliable, carbon-free electricity that nuclear energy provides 24/7. With the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant now supplying 25% of the UAE’s electricity coming its reactors online within eight years from first concrete pour to fuel load, ENEC has gained considerable institutional knowledge and expertise in partnering, developing and investing in new nuclear projects and is now positioned for future growth with nations like India that are committed to the responsible development of civil nuclear energy programs.”

ENEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. ENEC’s flagship Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is generating safe, clean and reliable 24/7 electricity for the UAE, supporting the nation’s social and economic growth and tackling climate change.

ENEC has now signed over 100 MoUs with 16 nations, as part of its objectives for knowledge sharing and collaboration with other nations utilising nuclear energy for power generation as well as those nations looking to commence their own programs in the future.

