The UAE is continuing its drive to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip to alleviate their suffering and meet their basic needs, as part of the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The number of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) trucks that entered the Gaza Strip last Monday totalled 29 trucks loaded with relief and medical supplies.

The establishment of shelters for the displaced in Rafah was completed, with 36 solar-powered searchlights installed to back up the centres through power outages.

Moreover, 18,014 pieces of winter clothing were distributed to help Palestinian children and families get through the harsh winter cold.

About 11,200 meals were distributed to 44,800 beneficiaries within the "Tekiyat Al Khair" project, in addition to 16,610 bread packages benefitting 16,610 people within the subsidised bread project.

The UAE also launched 6 water desalination plants in the Egyptian city of Rafah, to meet the drinking water needs in the Gaza Strip, in the wake of damage to its water infrastructure. The plants have a desalination capacity of around 1.2 million gallons per day, which are pumped through pipes into Gaza, benefiting over 600,000 people.

The UAE launched the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation on 5th November, 2023, to provide support to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.