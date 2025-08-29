The China Visitors Summit (CVS) opened its doors today in Al Ain, marking the largest China inbound travel industry workshop ever produced outside of China.

Running till August 29, at the Rotana Hotel & Conference Center, the event is set to be a crucial platform for forging new partnerships and driving business from one of the world's most important source markets.

Commissioned by the Al Ain Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), the summit welcomes 156 top-tier travel industry buyers from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. With over 300 delegates expected in total, the CVS provides an unprecedented opportunity for leading tourism suppliers from across Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE to engage directly with the Chinese travel trade.

The event's importance is underscored by its list of sponsors and partners, including Marriott International, Miral – Yas Island, TeamLab Phenomena, and Louvre Abu Dhabi, alongside a roster of luxury hotels. This high-level support highlights the strategic importance of the Chinese market for Abu Dhabi's tourism sector.

Alexander Glos, CEO of the China i2i Group, emphasised the event's core mission, stating: "The China Visitors Summit is more than a business event — it’s where relationships are built, partnerships are formed, and destinations open their doors to one of the world’s most important travel markets. Abu Dhabi and Al Ain provide the perfect stage for connecting Chinese travel buyers with the region’s best hospitality and tourism offerings."

This edition of the CVS is the 39th since its inception in 2017, with events also scheduled for Baku, Azerbaijan and Barcelona, Spain later this year. The summit reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a global stage for connecting the travel industry, while empowering local suppliers to tap directly into the Chinese market.

