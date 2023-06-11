The UAE has announced the official Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector employees. According to Federal Authority for Human Resources (FAHR), the Eid Al Adha holidays for federal government employees will be from 9 to 12 Zul Hijjah (1444 AH), corresponding to the Gregorian date.

In the UAE, residents may enjoy either a five-day or a six-day weekend for the Eid Al Adha holiday. The duration will depend on the sighting of the Moon, which determines the start and end of Islamic Hijri calendar months.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Eid Al Adha (also known as the Festival of Sacrifice), will be celebrated from Tuesday, June 27, till Sunday, July 2 (including the weekend). Since the Islamic calendar is based on a lunar system, the confirmed dates will be announced once the Zul Hijjah moon is sighted in June.

The circular from FAHR came following the decision of the Council of Ministers regarding the official holiday agenda approved for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2023.