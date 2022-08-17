UAE’s royal families have always been known for their kindness, generosity and love for animals. In recent times, with the number of cases of animals being abandoned, neglected and abused rising, several royal family members have stepped in to make a difference.

While some have coordinated rescue operations, others have adopted the neglected or abused pets. KT puts together a list of 7 instances when royal family members have helped distressed animals and abandoned pets.

1. Sheikh Hamdan and Grace

In March this year, a rescue group found Grace, a Saluki-mix dog with severe injuries. Bubbles Pet Rescue shared heartbreaking images of the dog which had 8 pellets lodged inside her after being shot presumably by an air gun. Moved by her plight, she was adopted by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Within a few weeks, a video was posted by the crown prince on social media of the fully recovered dog playing with him as he fondled her lovingly.

2. Sheikha Latifa Adopts Midnight

Earlier this month, an abandoned dog that was beaten, abused, overbred, and starved was adopted by Olympian Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum after her plight was put on social media. The owner of Midnight, a mixed breed fully black dog, dumped her after breeding her for puppies. After her rescue by the Bubbles Pet Rescue group, Midnight was treated for a tumour in her ovaries and was placed in foster care. However, when she lost her foster home and was at risk of ending up in the kennels, Sheikha Latifa stepped in to provide her with a loving forever home. Midnight is currently under training to overcome her fear and gain confidence.

3. The donkey Carry

The Stray Dog Centre, Umm Al Quwain (SDC-UAQ) found a donkey in mountains of Fujairah with a broken leg earlier this year. After rescuing the donkey and naming her Carry, representatives of the center transported her to the shelter. She was adopted by a member of the royal family, who made sure she got the right medical treatment. One knee surgery later, Carry is living the royal life.

4. Sheikh Hamdan helps oryx

In 2018, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum came across a distressed oryx during a drive through the desert. A green net had been entangled in the antlers of the oryx due to which it couldn’t see. Dubai’s Crown Prince tranquilized the animal and cut off the net. After gaining consciousness, the oryx sprint off to join its herd.

5. The locked-out husky

Last week, the plight of a husky locked out in the balcony of a Dubai home in scorching heat went viral on social media. Due to their thick coat, summers can be extremely hard on huskies and owners are usually asked to keep them cool with shade, AC and plenty of water. Within four hours, the dog was rescued with help from Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum and Sheikha Madiya Bint Hasher Bin Manaa Al Maktoum.

6. Two abused dogs in Sharjah

Earlier this month, a video went viral on social media of two dogs tied up outside in the scorching heat with no food or water. The Black Shepherd and German Shepherd were left by their owner in the care of an employee, who had mistreated them. When authorities showed up to rescue the dogs, the caretaker refused to hand over the dogs. That is when a member of the Sharjah royal family stepped in to save them. He is currently coordinating with the owner of the dogs and overseeing their welfare.

7. The dove and her eggs

In 2020, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum found a dove that had laid eggs on his car. The crown prince decided to leave his Mercedes SUV parked and cordoned off to allow the dove to hatch its eggs. For more than a month, he documented the hatching of the eggs until the baby bird took its first flight. Animal lovers hailed his compassion.

