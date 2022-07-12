UAE residents made their way back to work on Tuesday after a four-day weekend to celebrate Eid Al Adha. The country was off from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.

While this break has been among the longest official holidays this year, there are more in store. The first of four official breaks remaining this year is this month. Saturday, July 30, will be a holiday to mark the Islamic New Year. The next official holiday also falls on a Saturday, October 8, to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH). While these don’t mean long weekends for those who get Saturday-Sunday off, it will be a welcome relief for those working on Saturdays.

The holiday to mark the Commemoration Day and UAE National Day would translate into a four-day weekend. December 1, 2 and 3 would be the days off; December 4 is a Sunday and that makes it a four-day holiday.

So there! That’s the list of official holidays remaining this year. Plan and use them wisely!

