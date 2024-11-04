ANKARA-- Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat affirmed that trade with Israel had been suspended since May 2, pending the declaration of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza Strip.

No customs declarations on exports or imports with Israel had been registered since May 2 but trade with Palestine and aid flows continued, the minister wrote on his X account. "Our customs system is completely closed to trade with Israel," Turkiye's Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying.

However, Turkish exports to Palestinian territories continue under the condition that the Palestine's Ministry of National Economy officially verifies that the destination of the shipment "is Palestine and the buyer is a Palestinian importer," Bolat explained.

"It has been stated numerous times by the Palestinian Ministry of National Economy that these goods are used exclusively by Palestine, and it is also understood from our trade data that the aforementioned goods belong to our trade with Palestine," he added.

