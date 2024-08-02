MUSCAT: The renewable energy arm of TotalEnergies has announced the successful commissioning of a 7 MWp-capacity solar PV project that will support the clean energy requirements of an integrated poultry farm owned and operated by A’Saffa Foods at Thamrait in Dhofar Governorate.

The ground-mounted solar PV project is the third in a series of small-scale initiatives implemented by TotalEnergies for key corporate clients in Oman under its ‘No-CAPEX solution’ business model. Under this model, TotalEnergies commits to bearing the initial upfront cost of investment, installation, operation and maintenance of the solar system, while recovering this cost from the client against a long-term arrangement.

TotalEnergies’ most recent launch followed an agreement signed by its local arm TotalEnergies Renewables Orient LLC in November 2022 for the construction of a 7-MWp solar project for A’Saffa Foods on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

Featuring a total of 12,824 photovoltaic (PV) panels, the new plant has an annual power production capacity of 16,569 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity, which covers around 36% of the poultry farm’s total energy requirements annually. Carbon emission savings from the project total around 6,250 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

Welcoming the launch of the solar project, Eng Mohamed Suhail al Shanfari, CEO – A’Saffa Foods, said: "By collaborating with TotalEnergies, we have been able to supply most of our operations with clean and renewable energy. This achievement is not only an important step towards achieving our environmental goals, but also a testament to our deep commitment to contribute to reducing carbon emissions.”

Hamady S Y, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East & Africa, remarked, “Meeting escalating energy demand while curbing greenhouse gas emissions remains a core commitment of our company. We encourage clean and alternative solar projects and are honored to collaborate with A’Saffa Foods in advancing solar energy development in Oman.”

Under a similar collaborative arrangement with the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), TotalEnergies has developed a 4.6 MWp-capacity solar rooftop project that will cover the cover the OCEC’s annual electricity consumption.

Last November, Sharqiyah Desalination Company celebrated the formal inauguration of a 17-MWp capacity solar PV scheme that meets around a third of the desalination plant’s energy needs. Constructed by TotalEnergies, the project is one of the largest of its kind to support water desalination in the Middle East.

Sandeep Yadav, Technical Development and Project Management at TotalEnergies Muscat, added in a post: “Leading this project (for A’Saffa Foods) has been a remarkable journey. Our innovative technology and dedicated team made this achievement possible. Thank you to our partners and stakeholders for their support. This project marks a significant step towards a sustainable future towards Oman Vision 2040 and TotalEnergies Renewable Solutions is leading the way with its CAPEX-free solution in Oman.”

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

