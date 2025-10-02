Thunes and Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) penned an agreement to enable the bank’s consumers and businesses to send fast, affordable and secure international money transfers with real-time speed and an enhanced customer experience.

The deal, signed at SIBOS 2025, will allow BSF account holders to reach accounts and wallets worldwide, according to a press release.

It represents a remarkable milestone in Saudi Arabia’s financial evolution, as banks embrace advanced solutions that move beyond traditional transfer methods.

The alliance highlights both sides’ commitment to innovation, inclusion and excellence, while anchoring the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for digital finance under Vision 2030.

Majed Alsadhan, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at Banque Saudi Fransi, said: “By leveraging Thunes’ trusted Direct Global Network, we are now able to offer faster, more reliable, and more accessible remittance services.”

He added: “This alliance underscores our mission to serve both individuals and businesses, while supporting the Kingdom’s transformation into a leading digital economy.”

Simon Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer at Thunes, commented: “Banque Saudi Fransi is a key player in Saudi Arabia’s banking sector. Together, we are reshaping how money moves out of the Kingdom, making transfers simpler, instant and more cost-effective.”

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Banque Saudi Fransi generated net profits valued at SAR 2.74 billion, up 20.27% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 2.27 billion.

