Muscat: The initiatives of national institutions to achieve zero carbon neutrality by 2050 was reviewed at a symposium.

Attended by 50 participants representing a number of national authorities interested in the zero carbon neutrality, the meeting aimed at reducing carbon emission and take advantage of the benefits gained from its application at the local level, and highlight the projects and initiatives that the concerned authorities are working on in the Sultanate of Oman to achieve the goal.

The symposium highlighted the importance of exchanging ideas and experiences between institutions to achieve Oman Vision 2040, the priority of the environment and natural resources to achieve a balance between the requirements of the sustainable development goals and the sustainable use of natural resources and wealth with the aim of enhancing the growth of the national economy.

The programme included two working sessions, the first focused on introducing zero carbon neutrality and spreading community awareness.

It reviewed 4 working papers on the role of the UNESCO-Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conservation in supporting environmental issues, the role of the private sector in achieving zero carbon neutrality, the national strategy for zero carbon neutrality and developing environmental awareness to achieve zero carbon neutrality.

While the second working session of the symposium focused on the projects and initiatives that the concerned authorities are working on in the Sultanate of Oman to achieve zero carbon neutrality, including the efforts of the Ministry of Education in this aspect, the initiative of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, the initiative of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, and youth institutions’ initiatives to achieve zero carbon neutrality.

The symposium was organised by the Omani National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, represented by the Science Sector Department in cooperation with the Petroleum Development Oman Company.

