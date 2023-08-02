Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) now requires other Gulf nationals arriving in the country to undergo biometric fingerprinting as a first step to be allowed entry in case they did not do so before traveling, reports Al-Anba daily quoting a reliable source.

The source explained that the mandatory fingerprinting for expatriates depends on the number of flights arriving at the airport, indicating the concerned officials will assess the number of arrival flights to determine if they can complete the fingerprinting of passengers within a certain number of hours. He said the concerned passengers are asked to wait, and if there is a large number of arrivals, they are allowed to leave. He disclosed some airlines require expatriates and Gulf nationals to be fingerprinted, affirming all entry points are equipped with fingerprint devices and the procedure is completed within a minute for each person.

The source clarified that Kuwaitis coming from abroad are not obliged to undergo fingerprinting so far, urging everyone to book an appointment for this purpose, and benefit from the biometric centers in the governorates and in several malls. The public is reminded that traveling outside the country does not require fingerprinting, but it is mandatory once they travel again.

