UAE - The SHRM Mena conference in September will gather individuals, companies, communities and cultures and help them create a massive change in the world of work and perhaps a better future for the next generation.

To be held at Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, on September 28 and 29, 2022, the Annual Conference & Expo 2022 will feature the SHRMTech Track, The Society for Human Resource Management in Middle East & North Africa announced.

The SHRM Mena conference will be taking place at a time where Human Resource is moving towards sparking the change and going beyond adding value through empowering people to become part of a better world influenced by better workplaces.

Cause the Effect

The SHRM Mena strives to ‘Cause the Effect’ focusing on the new horizon of the world of work by sharing knowledge, expertise, tools and support. This event will help interpret trends and regulations, applying new approaches, and succeeding in disruptive times.

SHRM Mena Annual Conference & Expo 2022 will host over 60 top-notch regional and global speakers, more than 1500 HR and tech leaders, in addition to 100+ CXOs. During the two-day agenda, unique learning opportunities of intense and thought-provoking sessions will be held covering discussions and educational sessions, and more.

The best and brightest minds in the world of Human Resource will take over the stage at the SHRM Mena Annual Conference & Expo 2022. It will bring in top HR experts, futurists, innovators, thought leaders from HR and Tech functions involved in spearheading HR agenda in their organisation.

Eminent speakers

The eminent speakers at the conference include: Johnny C Taylor, Jr, SHRM-SCP, President & CEO, SHRM, who will deliver the opening remarks of the conference and officially inaugurate it alongside with Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM India, Mena and APAC; Betty Thompson, Chief People Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton & Board Chair Designate, SHRM, a true human capital strategy pioneer who’s committed to create a culture that attracts and retains talented employees, will give the welcome speech; and Dr Marshall Goldsmith, Executive Leadership Coach and Author, will talk about ‘The Earned Life’ and how to lose regret and choose fulfilment, and Jack J. Phillips, Ph.D, Chairman, ROI Institute; Patti P. Phillips, Ph.D, CEO, ROI Institute will talk about to build a 3D (Diverse, Digital, & Distributed) workforce that will shape the future under the title of ‘ Fireside Chat Unlock an Ownership Culture’.

Simon Alexander Ong, Author, Penguin Random House UK, will share how to learn about increasing creativity and innovation in the workplace; Jim Link, CHRO, SHRM, will give a speech under the title ‘Future-Ready HR’ and clarify how to be ‘Prepared to Lead the New World of Work’; Sherlaender (Lani) Phillips, Vice President US Channel Sales, Microsoft. In addition to leading the channel sales organisation, Lani is the executive sponsor for the company’s work to address systemic racial injustice; Marjorie Morrison, CEO & Co-Founder, Psych Hub, the world’s leading mental health education platform.

Best-in-class online education

Morrison’s mission is to connect people with best-in-class online education for mental health practitioners, allies, and consumers to learn more about the most vexing mental health challenges in the Nation.

SHRM also brings an opportunity for advanced learning through exclusive pre-conference HR masterclasses delivered by a world-renowned faculty. Learn what’s the latest and most relevant in the world of work and its impact on people practices from top coaches such as Zsolt Feher, Managing Director, Hogan Assessment Systems; Ken Blanchard and Dr Corrie Block.

Khanna said: “GCC countries have been setting the standards for some best practices at work due to continuous and collaborative efforts. Our Mena annual conference gathers creative HR minds and business leaders from around the world in one place to bring forth all possible ways to Cause The Effect in the world of work and pave the way for better workplaces for current and future generations.

