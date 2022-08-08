As the new academic year is rapidly approaching, shopping malls, libraries, and stationeries taking part in the Sharjah Summer Promotions have announced the launch of the "Back-to-School Campaign," offering incredible discounts and amazing deals on a wide range of school supplies, including apparel, stationery, and electronic devices.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) as part of the Sharjah Summer Promotions, the back-to-school campaign will conclude on 9th September, offering parents and students huge discounts reaching up to 75% on a great deal of school products that suit all tastes and age groups at affordable prices.

Taking part in the campaign, Sharjah Co-operative Society launched its own promotional offers under the theme "Welcome back to My School". Running until 4th September, the Society’s offer will give customers an opportunity to win valuable prizes, including scholarships worth AED10,000 for each winner; laptops with a total value of AED36,990; mobile phones worth AED37,990; iPads worth AED11,990; and coupons worth AED1,000.

Commenting on the occasion, Hana Al-Suwaidi, Head of Festivals and Shows Department, SCCI, said, "The back-to-school initiative is witnessing, this year, impressive participation by shopping malls, libraries, and stores, all of which are offering attractive deals on a large selection of products at incredible discounts. This will certainly contribute to stimulating the business activity in Sharjah’s stationery and school supplies sectors and will increase sales significantly compared to previous periods.

For her part, Amal Al Hosani, Head of the Sharjah Summer Promotions Media Committee, clarified that the "back-to-school campaign" is an annual initiative launched by the Chamber in line with its social responsibility. The campaign aims to support and help parents and students buy their school necessities before schools and universities resume while taking advantage of special offers made by various retail stores.