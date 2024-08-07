The Muscat Municipality has stated that collecting scraps from homes by traveling in vehicles around residential areas is prohibited to prevent any violations of private property that may occur due to the movement of scrap collection vehicles.

Similarly, companies in the scrap business must obtain a trade license and a professional license to engage in scrap collection and collect old items from end-users. This activity is limited to industrial areas, as outlined by the legal department of the Muscat Municipality.

This regulation is part of an effort to control scrap collection activities, ensure individual safety and privacy, and minimise the negative impacts of scrap collection.

Abdul Rahiman al Hinai, a member of the Legal Committee at the Municipal Council, explained that Regulation number 67/2022 has been issued to regulate this activity.

The goal is to establish a legal framework that enforces environmental and security standards, eliminates uncontrolled practices that harm the environment and society.

"We aim to regulate the scrap sector and protect the personal space of individuals. Therefore, scrap collection is prohibited around residential areas and restricted to industrial areas. We are working with specialists to designate specific sites for scrap collection from homes and utilize technology to organize the activity," al Hinai said.

There have been complaints about unregulated scrap collection causing security, environmental, and economic issues. Scrap collection vehicles have been a source of annoyance to residents due to constant honking and frequent presence in residential areas.

The regulation and recent updates aim to control unplanned scrap collection practices, eliminate illegal trade, and ensure that scrap dealing and collection are conducted in an organized and safe manner. This will help regulate the relationship between scrap collectors and regulatory authorities, promoting transparency and accountability.

License hold rs will face a RO 500 administrative fine if their workers are found collecting scrap in residential areas in violation of regulations. Repeat violations will result in increased fines.

