Riyadh: AMNCO Facility Management Company, a subsidiary of Batic Investments and Logistics Company’s unit Arabian Security and Safety Services Company (AMNCO), was awarded and signed a contract worth more than SAR 40 million with the UAE’s Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment on 11 July 2024.

Batic Investments elaborated that the subsidiary will provide specialised and qualified personnel, materials, and machines for facility management services, mainly cleaning, for various locations across Saudi Arabia, according to a bourse disclosure.

The provided service will be available in Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment’s head office as well as the venues of VOX Cinemas, Yalla! Bowling, Magic Planet, and Dreamscape.

The contract duration is three years from 1 August 2024, while the financial impact of the agreement is expected to be positive and reflect starting from the effective date.

Earlier in 2024, the parent company Batic Investments unveiled an agreement with Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Services Company (solutions) for 10 years.

