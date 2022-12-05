Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) has commenced the implementation of desalinated water distribution system projects in the cities of Dammam, Khobar, Ahsa, and Qatif. The SAR 4.30 billion projects will supply these areas with desalinated water around the clock.

The projects include the implementation of more than 316-long transporting and main lines, the construction of operating tanks with a capacity of 1.50 million cubic meters, in addition to projects aimed at improving water networks, according to a press release on Sunday.

The projects are expected to complete during a 14-26 month period and will provide services to over 4 million people.

NWC noted these projects will be executed as per the best, most-advanced technologies in coordination with all related parties, stressing that they will enhance the infrastructures of the distribution system across the cities and governorates of the Eastern Province.

Source:Mubasher

