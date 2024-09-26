RIYADH — The Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (TAQEEM) launched a vehicle damage estimation service for personal purposes.

The service allows individuals or companies to request for a report with regard to the damages caused to their vehicles that are not resulted from traffic or criminal accidents.

The report is meant for personal uses and will be specific only to the entity or person who owns the vehicle.



This service will be made available through the authority's Taqdeer application, which is a digital platform for evaluating minor vehicle damages. The new service will be provided by Taqdeer centers that are available in 40 cities across the Kingdom.



Taqdeer said that the new service was launched in response to the increased demand for the damage assessment service resulting from non-traffic accidents. Under the new service, a report will be issued by Taqdeer centers.



The report will clarify the damage caused to the vehicle from misuse or negligence, such as scratches and damage to the vehicle's interior, in addition to the estimated cost of repairing the damage and prices of spare parts for the purpose. The report is issued on the basis of the approved professional standards for evaluating vehicle damage. This report will not be accepted for the purposes of insurance or judicial financial claims, which require the damages to be linked to traffic or criminal accidents.



Through the Taqdeer system, TAQEEM is keen to preserve rights and estimate vehicle damages professionally and provide better service to beneficiaries, by working according to approved professional and technical assessment standards. This will be carried out by qualified and trained staff according to the best international practices at Taqdeer centers equipped with technical specifications, as this system seeks to provide the service to various categories of vehicles. The service can be used in branches of Taqdeer centers around the Kingdom, through easy steps by entering the Taqdeer website TAQDEER.SA.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).