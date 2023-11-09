MUSCAT — Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif underlined the need to adhere to the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and enhance their collective action to confront the risks and challenges faced by the region and the world.



Addressing the 40th session of the Council of GCC Ministers of Interior in Muscat, capital of Oman, on Wednesday, he also called for raising the level of cooperation and security coordination among the GCC states. Oman’s Minister of Interior Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al-Busaidi chaired the session.



Prince Abdul Aziz said that the dangers and challenges that the region and the world are going through have led to increasing waves of violence, terrorism, extremism, insecurity, and the spread of cross-border organized crime. “This necessitates the importance of adhering to the unity of the GCC, strengthening collective action, and raising the level of security cooperation and coordination. This should be materialized in a way realizing the directives of the GCC leaders with establishing security and stability, and enhancing opportunities for growth and prosperity,” he said.



The minister highlighted that the scourge of drugs and the severe damage it causes to countries and societies underline the need to intensify efforts of existing coordination among the agencies concerned with combating drugs. This is to uncover the organized plans pursued by drug gangs to target the Gulf countries and societies, as well as to dry up the sources of drugs and eliminate their traffickers. He hoped that the meeting would contribute to enhancing the process of security and safety for citizens, expatriates and visitors of the GCC countries.



At the outset of his speech, Prince Abdul Aziz conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the participants of the meeting. He thanked Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, chairman of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, and the government of Oman for hosting the meeting. The minister also congratulated Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani on the occasion of his appointment as minister of Qatar.



The ministers of interior discussed the topics on the agenda, which would contribute to strengthening the process of joint security cooperation between the GCC states. They reviewed the joint efforts to combat drugs and track down drug smugglers and dealers, in addition to discussing the findings of the relevant security committees.



On the sidelines of the meeting, winners of the Prince Naif Award for Security Research for the GCC states for the 2022-2023 session were honored. The official delegation accompanying the minister of interior to the meeting included Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Hisham Al-Falih, Director General of Passports Lt. Gen. Suleiman Al-Yahya, Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, and Director of Narcotics Control Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Qarni.

