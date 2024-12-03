RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, inaugurated the fourth Saudi Green Initiative Forum on Tuesday under the theme "Naturally, We Initiate."

The event, which coincides with the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16), is hosted in Riyadh under the banner "Our Land, Our Future."

The forum gathers experts, policymakers, business leaders, and specialists from across the globe to discuss critical issues such as land rehabilitation, innovative methods to reduce carbon emissions, and financing the green transition to support sustainable livelihoods.

Additionally, the event highlights the role of natural solutions in enabling communities to adapt to climate change while focusing on preserving Saudi Arabia’s rich biodiversity.

Over the course of two days, the forum will review the progress made toward achieving the Saudi Green Initiative’s environmental and climate goals.

Discussions will cover efforts to combat desertification, accelerate land rehabilitation, and explore the latest sustainability innovations to ensure a greener, more sustainable future.

Running alongside COP16 is the Saudi Green Initiative Exhibition, which offers visitors an immersive experience into Saudi Arabia’s vision for sustainability.

The exhibition features over 80 interactive initiatives, using 3D displays, performance dashboards, and interactive maps to engage visitors and foster widespread participation from all sectors of society.

Adding to the event’s significance, the Saudi Green Initiative Talks will take place daily from December 5 to 13. These sessions will feature notable climate experts and leaders discussing the latest sustainability trends, presenting valuable insights into addressing climate challenges, and sharing actionable ideas to advance environmental conservation efforts.

The Saudi Green Initiative is driven by three ambitious goals. The first is to reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030, leveraging expanded renewable energy sources, advanced carbon capture and storage technologies, and innovations in the carbon circular economy. The second goal aims to plant 10 billion trees across the Kingdom, rehabilitating 74.8 million hectares of degraded land.

To date, more than 95 million trees have been planted, and 111,000 hectares of land have been restored. The third objective focuses on conserving 30% of Saudi Arabia’s terrestrial and marine areas by 2030, with a strong emphasis on reintroducing endangered species into their natural habitats.

