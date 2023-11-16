MAKKAH — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan underlined the need to stop the forced displacement of Palestinians from the besieged Gaza Strip. He also called for an immediate ceasefire and securing humanitarian corridors for the entry of urgent relief aid to Gaza.



The minister made the remarks during phone calls with his Czech and Brazilian counterparts. During his phone call with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, Prince Faisal stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire. The ministers discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and the latest developments related to the military escalation in the region.



Prince Faisal emphasized that the international community must shoulder its responsibility to stop the attacks of the Israeli occupation forces on civilians and health facilities in Gaza.



The Saudi minister also held phone talks with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira during which the latest developments in Gaza were figured. Prince Faisal called for an immediate ceasefire, securing humanitarian corridors for the entry of urgent relief aid, and stopping the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.



The ministers also reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to further enhance them in all fields. The regional and international developments of common interest were also figured in their talks.

