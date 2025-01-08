RIYADH — Saudi Arabia amended the Traffic Law under which driving a vehicle on the roads with an expired vehicle registration (istimara) will be a traffic violation. The Cabinet session, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday, approved an amendment to the Traffic Law in this regard.



According to the amendment, Article 71 of the Traffic Law has been cancelled. The Article 71 stipulates that the fine for the delay in the renewal of driving license and vehicle registration (istimara) has been set at SR100 for each year or part thereof, with a maximum fine of only SR300. The fine will be imposed after 60 days from the date of expiry of the license."



The amendment also included adding a paragraph in the Traffic Violations Schedule with the following text: "Driving a vehicle on the roads with an expired vehicle registration."



The Cabinet approved the Petroleum and Petrochemical Products Law. It also endorsed that King Abdullah University of Science and Technology shall undertake the tasks of completing the construction and establishment of the Saudi Center for Vaccines and Protein Treatments, and its management, operation, and supervision.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said that the Cabinet reviewed the government's recent activities, particularly those focused on enhancing cooperation with other nations, coordinating joint efforts to address global challenges, and contributing to a more prosperous future for the region and the world.



The Cabinet commended the outcomes of recent discussions between senior Saudi officials and a high-level delegation from the new Syrian Administration. The Council reiterated Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to Syria's security and stability, emphasizing the continuing provision of humanitarian and relief assistance to the Syrian people.



Al-Dossary said the Cabinet discussed the ongoing situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and international efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. It stressed the Kingdom's rejection and strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation authorities' crimes against the Palestinian people, which constitute grave violations of international and humanitarian law.



On the domestic front, the Cabinet reviewed the progress of various development programs, initiatives, and projects aimed at enhancing service delivery to citizens, residents, and visitors. These efforts focus on diversifying the economy, exploring new revenue streams, and maximizing the utilization of available resources and potential.



The Cabinet authorized the minister of sport or his deputy to discuss and sign with the Uruguayan side a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the sports field between the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the National Secretary of Sports of Uruguay.



It approved a MoU in the area of Islamic affairs between the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance and the supreme Islamic presidency of North Macedonia, and another MoU for cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Law of Singapore.



The Cabinet approved an agreement between the Saudi government and the Centre for Environment and Development for the Arab Region and Europe (CEDARE) regarding the provision of financial support to the center by contributing to its endowment investment fund.



It approved a MoU for health cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Health and Morocco's Ministry of Health and Social Protection, and a MoU for cooperation in the field of digital government between the Saudi Digital Government Authority and Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.



The Cabinet approved an air services agreement between the Saudi government and the government of Eswatini, and another MoU for cooperation in anti-corruption training between the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.



The Council endorsed a MoU for cooperation in accounting, auditing, and professional work between the Saudi General Court of Audit and the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and another MoU for cooperation in the exchange of intelligence related to money laundering, terrorism financing, and relevant crimes between the General Directorate of Financial Investigation at the Saudi Presidency of State Security and the Financial Intelligence Unit at the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance, and Private Pension Funds Administrators of Peru.



The Cabinet approved the final accounts of the General Authority for Endowments, the Saudi Press Agency, the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, and the National Center for the Development of the Non-Profit Sector for previous fiscal years.

