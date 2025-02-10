RIYADH — Saudi Arabia ranked first among G20 countries, according to data from the Global SDG Indicators Database and the Safety Index Publication for 2023 issued on Monday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The results showed that 92.6% of the Saudi population felt safe while walking alone at night in their residential areas.

The results clarified the role of the relevant state sectors in achieving security enjoyed by Saudi Arabia’s residents in all regions and governorates.

This came in line with the efforts made to provide security, safety and a decent life in Saudi Arabia in many different areas, including economic, food, environmental, health, social, political, intellectual, technical and cyber security, to improve the services provided to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia is the first among the G20 in terms of the rise in the security index in the 2023 Sustainable Development Report.

The Safety Index Bulletin is one of the outputs of the Family Socio-Economic Survey that was implemented during 2023.

The survey includes a number of indicators that serve the economic, social and family fields in Saudi Arabia, and is concerned with calculating the percentage of the population who feel safe while walking alone in their residential areas.

