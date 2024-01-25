NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia called on the global community to take immediate action to end the tragedy in Gaza and urged concrete steps to halt the killing of unarmed civilians there.



Rejecting the self-defense excuse of Israel, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji, on behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, told the UN Security Council that the forced displacement of the people of Gaza is unacceptable.



Addressing the Security Council’s open debate on “The Situation in the Middle East,’’ El-Khereiji condemned the disregard for Palestinian lives, and the recurring violence against them with no prospect of positive change in the near future.”



“The situation is worsening and tensions are escalating in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli aggression,” El-Khereiji said while stressing that the indiscriminate bombing by the Israeli war machine leads to an increasing number of casualties. He emphasized that the consequences of the Gaza war are a shared responsibility. “Saudi Arabia had warned about the danger of the conflict expanding and affecting regional and international security, and that alleviating human suffering and ending military operations in Palestine are the Kingdom’s top priorities,” he said.



El-Khereiji expressed concern over the military operations in the Red Sea region and Yemen.



He stressed the need to take measures to contain the repercussions of the crisis on neighboring countries and international peace and security, as well as to achieve a just and lasting solution.



El-Khereiji underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to seeking and promoting peace in the region, and its efforts to bring about peace and security. Saudi Arabia, he said, strongly condemns violations of international and humanitarian law by any party, and asks the council to take a firm stance and force Israeli occupation forces to respect international law and end the suffering of the Palestinians, as well as to establish an independent Palestinian state that safeguards the rights and dignity of its people.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).