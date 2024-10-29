Saudi Arabia's investment minister said on Tuesday the number of companies in the kingdom with a regional headquarters had reached 540, ahead of a 2030 target of 500.

"Our target was 500 regional headquarters by 2030. I'm glad to announce we have reached 540 by this morning," Khalid al-Falih said during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.

"Some of them are the major multinational companies and they will be individually announcing their RHQ," he added.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Rachna Uppal; Editing by Jan Harvey)