JEDDAH — Saudi Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law.

Addressing a conference on “Urgent humanitarian response for Gaza” in the Dead Sea region of Jordan on Tuesday, Al-Aiban called on the countries of the world to move forward with the recognition of the State of Palestine. He said that Riyadh will continue exerting its efforts with all partners of the international community to reach a solution that ends the crisis and paves the way for a reliable and irreversible path to implementing the two-state solution.

“The Israeli aggression that the Gaza Strip is witnessing warrants from us to take collective action to stop this humanitarian catastrophe and complete the withdrawal of Israeli forces, deliver sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip, and allow the displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in a safe manner,” he said.

The Saudi minister stressed the need for the international community to force Israel to stop the aggression and find a comprehensive and just solution to the Palestinian issue based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

