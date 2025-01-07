RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior emphasized that stringent punitive measures will be taken against those who violate the provisions of the Law of the Use of Security Surveillance Cameras in the Kingdom.



Maximum fines amounting to SR20,000 will be slapped on anyone, who was found guilty of unlawfully transferring or publishing recordings, or for damaging or destroying surveillance equipment or recordings.



Any erring person will be fined with SR500 for each security surveillance camera or device that does not meet the technical specifications. A fine of SR1,000 will be imposed for each security surveillance camera or device not installed according to the specifications outlined in the Request for Proposal (RFP). Fines can reach up to SR5,000 for failing to retain recordings.



The Law of the Use of Security Surveillance Cameras, which took into effect on Oct. 3, 2022, does not apply to cameras inside private residential units and complexes.



The law prohibits the transfer or publication of security surveillance camera recordings except with the approval of the Ministry of Interior or the Presidency of State Security or based on a court order or at the request of the competent investigative authority.



The law mandates the retention of recordings, ensuring they remain unaltered in the event of a report on a specific incident, until the completion of investigation procedures. The recordings must be handed over to the Ministry of Interior or the Presidency of State Security upon request.

