QNB launches 'special' discount campaign in partnership with Qatar Airways

QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, in collaboration with Qatar Airways, announced the launch of a special campaign to offer QNB credit cardholders exclusive discount of up to 12% on Qatar Airways business and economy tickets to more than 160 destinations worldwide.“The campaign reflects QNB’s keenness to reward its customers and provide them with the most tailored products and services,” the bank said in a statement yesterday.With this unique campaign, QNB customers will also earn 5,000 bonus ‘Avios’ or 3,000 bonus ‘Avios’ when purchasing business or economy class return tickets respectively.This offer is valid in addition to any promotional fares by Qatar Airways.Commenting on the campaign, Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice-president, QNB Group Retail, said, “QNB continues to provide its valued customers with the best privileges and exclusive offers in the market. Our strategic partnership with Qatar Airways, the national flag carrier airline, is a testament of our commitment to enhance our customers' lifestyle and travel experience, and further enrich QNB Life Rewards, our loyalty program for our customers.Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive HE Akbar al- Baker said: “Today’s announcement further demonstrates Qatar Airways innovation in commercial partnerships and the airline’s commitment to delivering outstanding customer experience and value across our global network of 160 destinations.”To book the flight and enjoy the promotion, customers can visit www.qatarairways.com/QNB or use the promo code FLYQNB on the Qatar Airways website/app up to November 30, 2023 to avail this offer, with travel period until March 31, 2024.Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group is present in more than 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services to its customers. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.