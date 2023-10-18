Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>QNB launches 'special' d...
AIRLINES

QNB launches 'special' discount campaign in partnership with Qatar Airways

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group is present in more than 28 countries across three continents

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 18, 2023
QATARAIRLINES
PHOTO
QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, in collaboration with Qatar Airways, announced the launch of a special campaign to offer QNB credit cardholders exclusive discount of up to 12% on Qatar Airways business and economy tickets to more than 160 destinations worldwide.
“The campaign reflects QNB’s keenness to reward its customers and provide them with the most tailored products and services,” the bank said in a statement yesterday.
With this unique campaign, QNB customers will also earn 5,000 bonus ‘Avios’ or 3,000 bonus ‘Avios’ when purchasing business or economy class return tickets respectively.
This offer is valid in addition to any promotional fares by Qatar Airways.
Commenting on the campaign, Adel Ali al-Malki, senior executive vice-president, QNB Group Retail, said, “QNB continues to provide its valued customers with the best privileges and exclusive offers in the market. Our strategic partnership with Qatar Airways, the national flag carrier airline, is a testament of our commitment to enhance our customers' lifestyle and travel experience, and further enrich QNB Life Rewards, our loyalty program for our customers.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive HE Akbar al- Baker said: “Today’s announcement further demonstrates Qatar Airways innovation in commercial partnerships and the airline’s commitment to delivering outstanding customer experience and value across our global network of 160 destinations.”
To book the flight and enjoy the promotion, customers can visit www.qatarairways.com/QNB or use the promo code FLYQNB on the Qatar Airways website/app up to November 30, 2023 to avail this offer, with travel period until March 31, 2024.
Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group is present in more than 28 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services to its customers. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,800 machines.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

Mena growth ‘to dip in 2023, but poised for rebound in 2024’

Mena growth ‘to dip in 2023, but poised for rebound in 2024’
Mena growth ‘to dip in 2023, but poised for rebound in 2024’
AUTOMOTIVE

KISR, Automobile Agents Union discuss electric car project: Kuwait

KISR, Automobile Agents Union discuss electric car project: Kuwait
KISR, Automobile Agents Union discuss electric car project: Kuwait
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets fall after Gaza hospital strike

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets fall after Gaza hospital strike
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets fall after Gaza hospital strike
BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

Kuwaiti Amb.: BRI's development initiative consistent with New Kuwait's vision

Kuwaiti Amb.: BRI's development initiative consistent with New Kuwait's vision
Kuwaiti Amb.: BRI's development initiative consistent with New Kuwait's vision
ECONOMY

Finance Min: Cooperation between private, public sectors highlights promising investment climate in Kuwait

Finance Min: Cooperation between private, public sectors highlights promising investment climate in Kuwait
Finance Min: Cooperation between private, public sectors highlights promising investment climate in Kuwait
GOLD

UAE: Gold prices jumps as Middle East conflict escalates

UAE: Gold prices jumps as Middle East conflict escalates
UAE: Gold prices jumps as Middle East conflict escalates
FUNDS

Sovereign funds key for funding ventures -- Kuwait expert

Sovereign funds key for funding ventures -- Kuwait expert
Sovereign funds key for funding ventures -- Kuwait expert
DIPLOMACY

Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel

Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel
Biden arrives on solidarity visit to Israel
MOST READ
MOST VIEWED
MOST POPULAR
1.

GITEX Global: Top headlines from the tech event in Dubai

2.

MENA banks post 30% net profits surge; market to reach $2.8trln in 2023

3.

UAE supported by strong economic activity; outlook positive - IMF

4.

Saudi’s Savola plans part or complete sale of 35% stake in Almarai: Bloomberg

5.

UAE COP28: Rockefeller Foundation-backed alliance to launch battery storage consortium

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Airways selects Starlink for complimentary internet service

2

Qatar Airways expands presence in Saudi Arabia; launches two new gateways Al Ula, Tabuk

3

Qatar Airways’ Expo 2023 Doha livery unveiled in style at HIA

4

Qatar signs air services deal with Bahamas

5

Qatar Airways Holidays launches travel packages for Expo 2023 Doha

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA

PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA
PODCAST: World Bank's MIGA to incentivise funding for climate-resilient projects in MENA

LATEST VIDEO

OIL

VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets
VIDEO: Oil prices jump over $4 as Middle East violence rattles markets

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EQUITIES

Saudi Sipchem's Q3 net profit plummets on lower sales revenue

Saudi Sipchem's Q3 net profit plummets on lower sales revenue
Saudi Sipchem's Q3 net profit plummets on lower sales revenue
OIL AND GAS

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas signs supply deal worth up to $700mln with Japanese firm

AEROSPACE

CEO interview: Dubai’s DAE is looking to “acquire the right asset at the right price”

ACQUISITION

UAE’s Multiply Group eyes stake in Turkish firm Biotrend - report

LATEST NEWS
1

Swedish c.bank's Thedeen says rapid rate cuts next year unlikely

2

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

3

Russian strike kills one civilian, wounds three in Ukraine's Dnipro region - governor

4

South Africa consumer inflation rises to 5.4% y/y in September

5

UK equities drop after hotter than expected inflation data

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds