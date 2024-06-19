The members of the Qatari delegation participating in the Bonn Climate Conference (SB 60) emphasised the importance of engaging stakeholders in dialogue within the Just Transition Work Programme to implement the Paris Agreement. They stressed that the negotiation outcomes must align with the countries’ priorities in their development plans.

Qatar’s delegation actively participated in discussions on major topics to achieve national interests and align with the positions of developing countries, particularly the G77 and China, the Arab Group, and the Like-Minded Group of Developing Countries (LMDC).

The United Nations Climate Change Meetings (SB 60) took place in Bonn, Germany, from June 3 to 13, 2024. The conference is significant as it falls between the 28th session and the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), specifically COP28 and COP29. This period is crucial in shaping the impact on COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November 2024.

Qatar’s delegation comprised representatives from various ministries and public institutions, including the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Energy, Qatar University, the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, and the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa). The delegation members made significant interventions regarding the Just Transition Work Programme, highlighting the importance of stakeholder dialogues and incorporating the results into resolutions, thereby enhancing Qatar’s contributions to the negotiations at COP29.

During the meetings, various topics related to climate change were discussed, focusing on the Paris Agreement outcomes, such as adaptation to climate change and emission mitigation strategies. Key agenda items included national adaptation plans, the Glasgow-Sharm El-Sheikh Action Programme on setting a global target for adaptation, the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage, and issues related to agriculture and the Adaptation Committee.

As for the agenda related to mitigation, it focused on mechanisms for implementing Article VI of the Paris Agreement, which pertains to local and international carbon trading mechanisms. The discussions also covered the results of the first global stocktake after the Paris Agreement, prepared by the COP28 Conference of the Parties in Dubai.

This is in addition to the just transition that was established to facilitate the implementation of the Paris Agreement in a manner consistent with the priorities of countries in their development plans. The discussions also addressed the impact of measures to respond to the phenomenon of climate change on all sectors affected by the implementation of the provisions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Mitigation Action Programme.

With regard to the agenda of the conference related to means of supporting the implementation of programmes and projects related to adaptation and mitigation, the discussions touched on the collective global goal of financing.

This focused on mechanisms for providing financing and the specific amounts expected to be obtained, financing the treatment of losses and damages due to the phenomenon of climate change, and supporting countries that need technology to implement the provisions of the Paris Agreement. Additionally, it aimed to support capabilities in developing countries to ensure the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement.

