Qatar University (QU) Health Sector and Trinity College Dublin recently engaged in a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening academic and research ties. Both institutions are renowned for their contributions to medical and health sciences and the collaboration discussions mark a new chapter of health profession education and research.

Senior officials from both institutions, including Prof Asmaa Al-Thani, vice president for Health and Medical Sciences, associate vice presidents, directors and the deans of the Health Sector Colleges, attended the meeting. Representing Trinity College Dublin were several senior leaders, including Dr Emma Stokes, vice president for global engagement at Trinity College, Prof Gavin Dave, associate professor, and other high representatives highlighting the university’s commitment to exploring collaborative opportunities with QU.

Both the Health Sector and Trinity College Dublin shared valuable insights into their strategic priorities, research strengths and themes, as well as their approaches to health profession education. This collaboration aims to foster innovation and drive impactful partnerships in advancing healthcare solutions and health profession education.

Dr Mohamed Ahmedna, associate vice president for strategy and quality at the Health Sector at QU, remarked, “This meeting builds on previous discussions initiated during a visit by Dr Asma last summer. We have identified significant overlaps between our health sector at QU and the programmes offered at Trinity. These similarities pave the way for comprehensive partnerships that will benefit both institutions.” He further stressed the potential for collaborative student training programs and joint research projects between the two universities.

Dr Emma Stokes spoke highly of their curriculum’s successes, particularly in research outputs. “Research is embedded in our curriculum, and our students are actively contributing to the field of population medicine,” she noted. Dr Stokes also discussed the expansion of Trinity’s dental facilities, which will soon include 65 new dental chairs, providing a state-of-the-art environment for dental education.

Dr Emma Stokes echoed Dr Ahmedna’s sentiment, expressing Trinity’s enthusiasm for collaboration: “There are exciting opportunities to work together, and it’s wonderful to be back at QU. We are keen to explore areas where both universities can benefit from each other’s strengths, particularly in research and teaching.”

Both universities acknowledged the importance of expanding global health research efforts. As discussions continue, the collaboration between QU and Trinity College Dublin promises to push the boundaries of health profession education and research. Through partnerships that include collaborative opportunities, student exchanges, joint research initiatives, and shared clinical experiences, the two institutions are set to contribute to the future of global healthcare.

